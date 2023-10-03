Wool Month events kick off in the UK

The stories of the people, brands and retailers championing wool will be celebrated across the UK throughout October with the Campaign for Wool launching its annual Wool Month this week.
It is one of the latest initiatives aiming to improve consumer sentiment towards wool.
A London event on Tuesday evening kicks off the month with a specially curated pop-up presentation featuring a host of new products and innovations and the latest wool manufacturing processes and developments, garment designs and craft.
The Campaign for Wool has adopted 'Keep Warm with Wool' as the key message for this year's Wool Month activities, drawing attention to wool's natural properties.
Another highlight of the month will be a collaborative event between Brockway Carpets and Abraham Moon and Sons to launch a range of new wool products, including carpets and throw rugs, using British wool.
Campaign for Wool chairman Nicholas Coleridge said following the pandemic, farmers and wool processors had faced some of the biggest challenges in manufacturing, often being left to absorb the costs of rising energy prices and reduced margins within the residential and commercial interiors and lifestyle sectors.
"Companies such as Brockway and Abraham Moon & Sons are the unsung heroes of tomorrow, working with small communities and farmers, bringing much-needed employment to rural areas, keeping artisanal skills alive, and creating world-class products with sustainable and transparent supply chain credentials," he said.
Campaign for Wool chief operating officer Peter Akroyd said the campaign was launched on Australia Day, 2010 by its patron King Charles III, when he was The Prince of Wales.
"We believe Wool Month and Wool Weeks in preceding years have made a massive contribution to the understanding of the environmental excellence of wool and its role in helping reduce the carbon footprint of the fashion industry," he said.
"As part of Wool Month celebrations, Campaign for Wool with cloth merchants and weavers Holland and Sherry, part of US owned Individual Apparel Group, will be showcasing the amazing and growing success of tailored women's apparel in its prestigious Savile Row showroom and design studio on the evening of Wednesday October 4.
"Superfine merino will be very much in evidence, both at the event on Tuesday and at Holland and Sherry on Wednesday."
Closer to home, clever marketing has also been used to promote wool's eco-credentials, with Australian Wool Innovation board member Georgia Hack saying in a recent webinar that the body was focused on growing the demand for wool globally but also reviewing how they talked to Australian consumers about wool.
Ms Hack said the Wear Wool Not Fossil Fuel campaign run last year had been the most successful campaign run in recent years in terms of both consumer sentiment and trade sentiment.
"It ran from September to November last year and we actually reached over 92 million through video and the press clippings... exceeded 195 million," she said.
"So I think the team and the internal marketing team have done a wonderful job in having wool top of mind.
"When we look at the results of that campaign, we really look at the consumer after that campaign and do a post-campaign analysis to look at and understand that campaign and 78 per cent of consumers said they would look at or consider the fibre and fabric making purchases going forward.
'That's a huge win for us going forward."
