Wool Month events kick off in the UK

Victoria Nugent
October 3 2023 - 11:00am
For Wool Month in the UK, the Campaign for Wool is telling consumers to "Keep Warm With Wool".

The stories of the people, brands and retailers championing wool will be celebrated across the UK throughout October with the Campaign for Wool launching its annual Wool Month this week.

National sheep and wool writer

National sheep and wool writer for ACM's agricultural publications. Former livestock editor for Queensland Country Life. Send your story tips to vnugent@austcommunitymedia.com.au

