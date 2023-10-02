Victorian dairy farm profits lift on back of record prices

Victorian dairy farm profits lifted in 2022-23 on the back of record farmgate milk prices.
But rising feed costs and overheads, as well as challenging seasonal conditions, eroded some of the gains.
The 2022-23 Dairy Farm Monitor annual report revealed Victorian dairy farmers had enjoyed one of their most profitable years in the past 17.
The monitor is an annual survey tracking 80 dairy farm businesses statewide.
The 2022-23 report, released on October 2, revealed the average milk price received on the farms hit a record $9.77 per kilogram milk solids in 2022-23.
This lifted the average total Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) to $617,000, up 61 per cent on the previous year.
The average return on total assets (ROTA) grew to 7pc, up from 4.6pc in 2021-22.
This was the third highest average ROTA since the project began in 2006-07.
The report showed that 96pc of participants - 77 of the 80 farms surveyed - recorded a profit.
The average EBIT per kilogram of milk solids produced was $2.87, up 67pc on last year and the second highest in 17 years.
But the report noted that climatic conditions across the state hit returns.
Northern Victoria grappled with significant and widespread flooding in October, while farmers in south-west Victoria and Gippsland faced a wet late winter and spring, followed by a dry summer.
This impacted homegrown feed production, which was down on both quality and quantity.
On a statewide level, pasture harvested was the lowest in the past five year at 7.0 tonnes of dry matter per hectare.
This meant many farms bought-in additional concentrates and fodder at higher prices to maintain production.
This contributed to a 23pc lift in variable costs to $5.04/kg MS.
Overhead costs were up 10pc to $2.94/kg MS, primarily on the back of increasing employed labour costs.
But the report noted the higher milk prices being locked in from early in the season helped farmers better manage the challenging conditions.
"In 2022-23, having certainty around high income streams allowed farmers to commit early to management strategies to deal with the multiple impacts of very wet conditions, storm and flooding events, whilst delivering the best outcomes (short and long term) for their business," it said.
"Strategies included agistment, pasture management and restoration, purchasing (and baling) standing fodder crops on less impacted farms, dealing with herd nutrition, including greater use of concentrates (high quality and price) and early purchasing of quality and protein fodder (in short supply).
"Successful management meant that milk production (kg MS/cow) increased in Gippsland, was stable in south-west Victoria, while the 6pc decline (kg MS/ cow) in northern Victoria was partially offset by an increase in the average herd size."
Northern Victorian participants were optimistic about season 2023-24, with three-quarters expecting higher returns, underpinned by increasing milk and fodder production and stable prices.
Gippsland participants expect stable returns this seasons.
But south-west Victorian participants expect returns to decline in the coming 12 months - with many concerned about the dry outlook.
The increasing profitability on Victorian farms did not lead to an increase in milk production.
Northern Victoria production fell 7.2pc, western Victoria production 4.2pc and Gippsland 6.6pc in 2022-23.
Agriculture Victoria sector development and services executive director Dougal Purcell said the report showed the milk price increase helped to offset rising feed costs and overheads.
"It is pleasing to see Victorian dairy farmers come out on top following a year of higher business inputs, wet conditions and flooding," Mr Purcell said.
"We thank the Dairy Farm Monitor project participants for their dedicated support for this initiative, providing such valuable information to industry and government."
Agriculture Victoria's Dairy Farm Monitor project is a partnership with Dairy Australia, collecting and analysing financial and production data from dryland and irrigated dairy farms in south-western Victoria, Gippsland and northern Victoria.
Dairy Australia general manager for research and innovation Greg Jarman said farmers were making multiple operational and tactical decisions on a daily, weekly and seasonal basis.
"Some of these decisions can have a lasting impact on the profitability and sustainability of their farm," he said.
"The Dairy Farm Monitor Project is a valuable source of independent physical and financial data around a wide range of on-farm practices, equipping farmers with essential insights to inform their decision making.
"This information also ensures that on-farm consultants and industry stakeholders can use reliable, independent and useful information and resources to provide good advice to farmers."
Project participants represent a distribution of farm size, feeding systems and herd sizes.
The 2022-23 Dairy Farm Monitor report is available on the Agriculture Victoria website at www.agriculture.vic.gov.au/dairyfarmmonitor.
