"Fast Eddie" Zhi unveils plans to fly up to 4000 live sheep a week to China

Victoria Nugent
By Victoria Nugent
October 6 2023 - 6:00am
Eddie Zhi has a history of brokering red meat deals between Australian exporters and China.
A plan to send bi-weekly air shipments of live sheep to China could help give sheep producers an additional market option as plans to phase out live sheep exports by sea progress, according to AustAgri Development Pty Ltd's meat and agricultural consultant, "Fast" Eddie Zhi.

