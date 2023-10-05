Representatives of most of the major red meat processors in Australia and many of the non-packer exporters are heading for the Anuga Food Fair in Cologne, Germany.
From October 7 until 11, this has been arguably the premier global food fair for the red meat industry for the last 30 years.
While in Europe for the trade fair, a small delegation of Australian processing and exporter representatives will also be heading to Brussels.
They hope to add further weight to the Australian negotiations with the European Union over a free trade agreement and to argue for a fair and reasonable outcome for the Australian red meat industry.
All this is happening at a time when the United States Department of Agriculture is reporting that EU beef production will be at record low levels in 2023 and 2024.
The USDA says that EU livestock producers have been confronted with high input costs and a complexity of regulation which combined has been pressing profit margins and creating investment uncertainty for the sector.
The EU cattle herd has been in decline since 2017 and this trend is projected to continue over the next two years as total cattle slaughter is forecast to fall 2.9 per cent in 2023 and another 1.3pc in 2024.
Whether these trends will impact otherwise strong protectionist beef import policies in the EU remains to be seen.
Nearly all sheep and goat processing plants in Australia are EU approved, as are around 29 beef processing plants so for the Anuga fair, they all meet German and EU processing requirements.
But this is much more than a German or EU trade fair. Representatives from all the major red meat processors in South America (Brazil, Argentina, Uruguay and Paraguay) will be there as will the major processors from the US, Canada, India and Europe displaying their latest product ranges - a business and innovation platform but with a global perspective.
But more importantly the major red meat importers and end users from around the world will also be there. Usually it is a key meeting point for Middle East, European and Asian customers.
As a reflection of the size of the event, the meat and sausage section alone currently has more than 600 exhibitors - beef, sheepmeat, pork and poultry - and in total more than 800 producers from around the world will have their goods and services on display.
A major attraction this year will be the exhibits of the plant-based operators.
With a theme of "Meet the Meatless" they are seeking to reinvigorate the entire range of vegetable-based meat substitutes given the dissapointing performance of this sector over the last 18 months.
Straight after the Anuga Fair, the International Meat Secretariat will meet for the 2023 World Meat Congress in Maastricht in the Netherlands, commencing October 11, the first in five years.
This will be a good lead in to the Australian Meat Industry Council Processor Conference from October 31 to November 1 on the Gold Coast in Queensland.
Australian meat processing plants that remain on the Chinese suspended list after almost three years would be pardoned for asking how China manages its technical market access priorities after the announcement this week by the Columbian Government that China has approved Columbia as a beef supplier to the Chinese market.
Minerva SA, the Brazilian processor who owns two plants in Columbia has reported that it expects to be making beef shipments to China from Columbia soon.
While there are some approvals still to be signed off, it is another example of how China plays international trade.
On the other hand Australia's "in quota" beef limit to China in 2023 is around 196,349 tonnes, suspended plants or not. Under the free trade agreement with China, a 1.2pc import duty applies to that tonnage in 2023.
Shipments in excess of that limit however will incur a 12pc duty.
More than 149,021 tonnes of in-quota Australian beef has already entered China at the end of August leaving only around 47,000 tonnes of in-quota access for the remainder of the year. Another one to watch closely.
Demand and supply factors are beginning to operate in reverse as dry conditions running into summer continue to put downward pressure on livestock prices in Australia with numbers coming forward for slaughter continuing to increase.
While slaughter facilities have been able to increase throughput to numbers between 125,000 and 130,000 a week in response, this is still well short of the 165,000 per week the processing sector achieved back in 2019.
Labour shortages remain the critical limitation. Public holidays in Queensland and NSW this week will only put further pressure on slaughter space.
While there are reports of some plants looking to add shifts as well as new capacity coming on board in the south, the impact will be more medium to long term and dependent on if they can get the labour.
This is the problem highlighted last year when COVID-19 in the US reduced the capacity of the US processing sector to manage the numbers coming forward. This lead to lower livestock prices but high retail prices.
