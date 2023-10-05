Farm Online
EU beef herd in decline; China opening doors: Over the Hooks

By Steve Martyn
October 5 2023 - 11:00am
French Charolais cattle. Picture via Shutterstock.
Representatives of most of the major red meat processors in Australia and many of the non-packer exporters are heading for the Anuga Food Fair in Cologne, Germany.

