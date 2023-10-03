Mutton bounces after 16 year low

Mutton prices have bounced back after falling to a sixteen-year low last week, dropping below $1.
The national indicator is back at 123c/kg as of Tuesday morning, after falling to 98c last Wednesday.
Meat & Livestock Australia markets information manager Stephen Bignell said strong sales at Wagga Wagga and Bendigo had pulled the indicator back up.
"Prices in Bendigo were at 101c last week but have pulled up to 166c," he said.
"It's not the result we would expect during our peak spring period but perhaps the market has accounted for the high supply... we'll take the price improvement."
There has also been some positive movement in the indicators for Merino lamb, up 26c in a week to 247c; heavy lamb, up 6c to 462c and trade lamb, up 7c to 437c.
Mr Bignell said it was important to remember that indicators were a bit volatile at the moment due to public holidays meaning missed markets.
The highly supply picture continues to take a toll on the overall sheep meat market, with Rabobank analysts saying Australia is estimated to have its largest sheep inventory in almost 20 years in 2023.
RaboResearch associate analyst Edward McGeochsaid quarter one 2023 sheep slaughter numbers were up 54 per cent on the previous year, while quarter two numbers were up 85 per cent year on year (75 per cent above the five-year average).
"So it's a huge number - the highest quarter two slaughter number we've seen in over 20 years, when quarter two is traditionally the time of the year when Australia on average has its lowest sheep slaughter numbers," he said.
Mr McGeoch said these numbers signalled the sheep market was not getting the "traditional break" that would occur between the two lambing seasons which allows the market to "reset and run itself out of a bit of supply".
"So we're going from last year's lambs at very high numbers into new season lambs at high numbers and the market is not getting any respite," he said.
Mr McGeoch said the high sheep numbers going to market in recent months had been exacerbated by the poorer seasonal conditions being seen in parts of the country such as central to northern New South Wales.
"That said, these numbers of sheep are still not as high as what we saw hitting the market back in late 2018 and early 2019 when dry conditions were very severe," he said.
