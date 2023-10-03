Farm Online
Big supply from the south takes toll on cattle market

Shan Goodwin
By Shan Goodwin
October 3 2023 - 2:00pm
Hopes are high for some forecast rain over the next week to temper the flow of cattle onto the market. Photo by Karen Bailey.
Hopes are high for some forecast rain over the next week to temper the flow of cattle onto the market. Photo by Karen Bailey.

Big cattle supply is continuing to flow into saleyards in the south as producers trim back to what they consider core and possible to carry through a forecast dryer run of months.

National Agriculture Writer - Beef

Shan Goodwin steers ACM’s national coverage of the beef industry. Shan has worked as a journalist for 30 years, the majority of that with agricultural publications. She spent many years as The Land’s North Coast reporter and has visited beef properties and stations throughout the country and overseas. She treats all breeds equally. Contact 0427686187. E: s.goodwin@austcommunitymedia.com.au

