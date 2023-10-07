The new Korean-made TYM TS25 tractor has landed on Australian soil.
It features 755 kilogram tractor weight, auto throttle, large industrial tyres and 600kg lift capacity.
Available from TYM dealers, the launch package includes a quick detach loader with 4-in-1 bucket.
Inlon sales and marketing manager Gary Surman said the features of the new TYM TS25 tractor made it capable of tackling heavy duty jobs.
"Even though it's a sub compact, the tractor weight of 755kg means you can take on heavy duty jobs," he said.
"A heavy front axle is important for a tractor fitted with a front-end loader as substantial loads are applied during loader operation.
"The TS25 has a longer wheelbase at 1460 millimetres, giving extra stability for lifting and handing heavy loads."
The TS25 features a Japanese-made diesel engine and auto throttle control.
"Powered by a Japanese Yanmar 1116cc diesel engine, the TS25 delivers over 60Nm torque for serious work," Mr Surman said.
"The hydrostatic driveline is controlled by independent forward and reverse side-by-side pedals for easy operation.
"Auto throttle links the HST pedals to the engine throttle to synchronise the tractor's speed and engine RPM. This simplifies operation, helps increase productivity and reduces fuel consumption."
The TS25 also features large industrial tyres and lots of extras.
"The tractor's large industrial front and rear tyres are forgiving on lawn areas yet still maintain traction where required," Mr Surman said.
"Cruise control offers power and speed when mowing large open areas, while the folding ROPS makes low access areas a breeze.
"TS25 rear linkage is category 1 with a large lift capacity of 600kg.
"Independent rear and mid PTO allow operation of backhoes, slashers and mid mount mowers. PTO engagement is simply a push button move.
"The TS25 comes standard with diff-lock, selectable 4wd in and out, power steering and disc brakes.
"The drive area is uncluttered and comes standard with a rubber floor mat for driver safety and comfort."
Distributed Australia-wide by Inlon, the TYM TS25 package with quick detach loader and 4-in-1 bucket is $24,900 including GST.
TYM tractors are renowned for high quality, well-designed products, backed by heavy research and development investment.
