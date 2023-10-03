Diplomatic tensions between the world's largest pulse importer, India and one of its major suppliers, Canada, may have an influence on trade between the two nations, particularly in the important lentil market.
In contrast, Australian old crop lentil exports to India continue to tick along solidly and there is considerable interest in the upcoming new crop harvest, which has pushed values over $1000 a tonne in Australia over the past couple of months.
Lower than anticipated production in both Canada, the world's largest lentil exporter, and India, a major producer as well as importer of the staple crop, led to the run-up in values which occurred prior to the recent stoush between the two countries.
The scandal erupted when Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau sensationally suggested the Indian government could have played a role in murdering a prominent Sikh separatist Canadian citizen.
Since then there have been high profile protests led by the Sikh community in Canada while in response India has expelled some Canadian diplomats and has stopped issuing visas to Canadians.
There are no formal trade sanctions in place from the Indian government as yet but the trade has scaled back its purchases in the week since the Trudeau claims due to concerns there could be some form of trade limiting action taken.
The Indian government is acutely sensitive to the impact any potential trade action against Canada could have on food inflation, a huge voter issue in the world's largest democracy.
In North America the farming community in the pulse growing prairie provinces are concerned that Mr Trudeau's aggressive stance on the issue may have significant impact on trade with India.
India has diversified its lentil import program, once dominated by Canada, of late, reintegrating Australia, which was subject to trade limiting duties and tariffs on lentil exports and recently starting trade with Russia.
Grains Australia Pulse Council chairman Peter Wilson said the Aussie pulse industry continued to work constructively with its Indian counterparts.
"There have been some good sales of lentils over the past couple of months and given the forecast of a reasonable harvest in our lentil growing heartland in southern Australia we would expect more sales of new crop product when it comes online," he said.
"We are also talking with Indian buyers and government about other crops, such as chickpeas, and we're hopeful that market will open up again in due course."
"Relations between the two countries in regards to the pulse sector have been very constructive and the growth of our lentil industry here in Australia in recent years is testament to that."
Canadian lentil prices have come off around 6 per cent in the past week according to Reuters to around $C770/t ($A890/t), while Australian prices remain solid at around $A1030/t.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.