Have you got a favourite tune that you like to crank when driving the header?
Nominations have opened for the second edition of Grain Producers SA's Harvest 100.
The idea was a hit last summer, with more than 1000 songs submitted last year by grain producers, grain supply chain participants, other agricultural industries, media and political identities, and community members.
This year's playlist will be the soundtrack to one of the state's earliest harvests in living memory for many.
GPSA chief executive officer Brad Perry said the Harvest 100 aimed to create a community, knowing that many other growers across the state were listening to the same playlist.
"Nominations are open, and we are looking forward to seeing the diverse mix of song submissions we get in for the 2023 Harvest 100," he said.
"With drier conditions pushing harvest to an early start in many cropping regions, I'm anticipating a rain related theme amongst this year's song nominations."
Last year it was Driving Wheels by Jimmy Barnes that took out the number one spot, ahead of International Harvester by Craig Morgan, and Thunderstruck by AC/DC.
Mr Perry said last year's playlist created a lot of discussion and was a reminder for grain producers about the importance of mental health and wellbeing during a busy harvest.
Nominations for this year's Harvest 100 will close on October 17. Songs can be submitted at www.harvest100.com.au
1. Driving Wheels - Jimmy Barnes
2. International Harvester - Craig Morgan
3. Thunderstruck - AC/DC
4. Harvest Time - Luke Bryan
5. Thank God I'm a Country Boy - John Denver
6. God's Country - Blake Shelton
7. Working Class Man - Jimmy Barnes
8. Have You Ever Seen the Rain - Creedence Clearwater Revival
9. Lights on the Hill - Slim Dusty
10. Boys from the Bush - Lee Kernaghan
