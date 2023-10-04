Farm Online
Hewitt, MLA join to blueprint meat industry's ESG future

October 4 2023 - 11:00am
With substantial holdings in Queensland, NSW and central Australia, Hewitt Group has more than 200,000 livestock, 15 properties, and 270 employees. Picture supplied.
Australia's largest and most innovative supply chain sustainability research study of the national meat and livestock industry is underway, driven by a partnership between leading organic global meat producer Hewitt and Meat & Livestock Australia.

