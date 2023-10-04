Farm Online
Home/News

Pests, weeds causing more headaches for land managers, says survey

DT
By Dakota Tait
October 4 2023 - 5:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The survey saw reports of increased numbers or first-time incursions of animals such as deer and feral pigs. File image.
The survey saw reports of increased numbers or first-time incursions of animals such as deer and feral pigs. File image.

Land managers across Australia are spending more and putting in more effort to control feral animals and weeds on their properties, according to a new survey.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
DT

Dakota Tait

Agricultural Digital Journalist

Get the latest Farmonline news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.