Land managers across Australia are spending more and putting in more effort to control feral animals and weeds on their properties, according to a new survey.
The 2022 ABARES pest animal and weed management land manager survey has found 86 per cent of land managers spent money to manage pests and weeds, averaging around $21,950.
A similar 84pc invested in management in 2019, but spent on average just $15,200.
5380 agricultural land managers were polled as part of the third national survey, previously conducted in 2016 and 2019.
89pc reported problems on the part of feral animals, up from 85pc in 2019, with foxes, rabbits, rats, and mice the most common problem species reported.
Around 11pc of land managers reported major problems with rats and/or mice in 2016 and 2019, but more than 20pc reported issues with mice alone in the most recent survey.
More than 50pc reported crop damage or decreased production because of native animals and birds, insects and pests, while feral animals had a significant impact on livestock production and property damage.
The survey also noted increased numbers or first-time incursions on properties of animals such as deer and feral pigs.
75pc of land managers took part in pest management activities on their properties, with 75pc of that number taking to ground shooting to control pest animals, and 50pc turning to pesticide, insecticide and ground baiting.
Weed-related concerns rose slightly, with 60pc of land managers reporting problems with Weeds of National Significance, compared to 58pc in 2019.
Blackberry was the most common problem weed, with 22.9pc reporting issues, down significantly from 26.5pc in 2019.
The most common weeds seen on properties for the first time included Fireweed, Feathertop rhodes grass, Fleabane, African lovegrass, Thistles and Giant rats tail grass.
80pc of land managers said they actively manage weeds, mostly using herbicides, with 52pc reporting weeds were causing the value of production to decrease.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.