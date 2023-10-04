Farm Online
Corporate regulator ignored banking misconduct claims, farmers say

By Andrew Brown and Tess Ikonomou
October 4 2023 - 4:00pm
Farmers have told an inquiry about the tactics employed by banks in repossessing their properties. (Dan Peled/AAP PHOTOS)
The country's corporate regulator acted "shamefully" in its failure to investigate dozens of complaints of banking misconduct against farmers, an inquiry has been told.

