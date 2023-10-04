Cattle Australia's new committee to guide policy

Members of the peak grassfed cattle producer's representative group, Cattle Australia, have voted in favour of a series of amendments to the organisation's constitution.
The motion was successful with 96.7 per cent of the vote at today's extraordinary general meeting.
The amended constitution paves the way for Cattle Australia to run regionally-based elections for a Regional Consultative Committee.
The RCC builds on the role of the previous policy advisory council, expanding beyond policy to develop strategy around advocacy, consultation of members at a grass-roots level, and engagement of broader society.
The new consultative process will make the RCC a key body in identifying priorities for Cattle Australia and strengthen direction through greater engagement with grassroots members, a statement from CA said.
The committee of 23 members will be made up of 15 members elected from the RCC subregions and eight State Farming Organisation appointees.
Members will be allocated to a sub region for electoral purposes, based on the postcode for the address they have registered with Cattle Australia.
Cattle Australia urges members to sign in at login.cattleaustralia.com.au/Sys/Profile to ensure their address information is correct, in order to be eligible for upcoming elections.
Nominations of candidates for both board and policy council positions will open in the coming weeks, with the Annual General Meeting to take place on Friday 17 November in Albury.
A comprehensive review of the Cattle Australia constitution will take place in late 2024.
