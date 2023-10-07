New Holland Construction has debuted the C362 compact track loader with Super Boom, touting it as the largest track loader in the industry.
CNH Industrial product marketing manager Jim Pike said the machine's debut to the Australian market at AgQuip 2023 in Gunnedah, NSW, drew a lot of attention from farmers.
"We've had the C362 at a couple of shows now and the farmers I have been speaking to, most of the interest is from the ones who might have an older dozer," he said.
"They don't want to replace the older dozer because it's very expensive to do but they still want to achieve the same thing the dozer can do for them.
"The C362 can replace much of what a dozer can do, in terms of power and capacity, but the benefit of the track loader is its versatility."
Mr Pike said the big selling point for the C362 was its bucket break-out force of 57.4 kilonewtons.
He said it also featured a patented Super Boom vertical lift and ample counterbalance to achieve a 1.9-tonne operating capacity for all lift-and-carry manoeuvres on the farm, yard or construction site.
"The C362 has a lift height of 3.56 metres, which is perfect for a range of applications where strength and mobility is needed such as bale lifting, earthmoving and hauling," he said.
Weighing in at 7.3 tonnes, it features a Tier IV FPT 114 horsepower turbo-charged engine, a ground pressure of 6.1 PSI and a large 1.9m track.
These machines feature an advanced hydraulic system with high flow of 157 litres per minute which means it is perfect for advanced attachments for applications such as forestry.
It also features a heavy-duty steel rear door, steel rear hood and high-grade LED lights for maximum visibility during night-time operations.
"We wanted to design a compact track loader that paired maximum power with great cab comfort and functionality," Mr Pike said.
"Our track loader allows construction professionals and farmers to excel in their day-to-day tasks and lift huge loads with ease."
