Farm Online
Home/Machinery

Trimble expansion aids farmers with record keeping

Paula Thompson
By Paula Thompson
October 6 2023 - 5:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Vantage by Trimble Agriculture director of sales and support Michael Munro at AgQuip. Picture Paula Thompson
Vantage by Trimble Agriculture director of sales and support Michael Munro at AgQuip. Picture Paula Thompson

Creating a more open environment for farmers and their ag partners including consultants and agronomists has been a major focus for Trimble.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Paula Thompson

Paula Thompson

National Machinery and Ag Tech writer

Paula Thompson is ACM's National Machinery and Ag Tech writer. She has been an agricultural journalist for more than 20 years. Prior to her current role, she was a reporter with the Stock Journal, covering livestock markets and the grains industry.

More from Machinery

Get the latest Farmonline news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.