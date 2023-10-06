Creating a more open environment for farmers and their ag partners including consultants and agronomists has been a major focus for Trimble.
The company has released expanded API for the Trimble Agriculture Cloud, an industry cloud streamlining farming operations.
Speaking at AqQuip 2023 at Gunnedah, NSW, Vantage by Trimble Agriculture director of sales and support Michael Munro said it was ideal for primary producers who wanted to have easy access to the on-farm data.
"It allows our customers who might have a mixed fleet of tractors to have all their data in one place, and bring everything into the one software package, Mr Munro said.
"It's ideal for farmers who want to keep their spray records, yield data, and their general record keeping all in the one place, and then they can easily do reporting on it."
The availability of this flexible API allows coupling of in-field devices and operational workflows, enabling compatibility with both Trimble and third-party agriculture applications.
The Trimble Agriculture Cloud helps farmers execute workflows with greater accuracy, more efficiency and fewer errors while helping to drive sustainability. It also centralises data needed for compliance and regulatory requirements. Access to the Trimble Agriculture Cloud's API enables third parties to connect to the Trimble platform and its key workflow applications, including Trimble Ag Software, Trimble Ag Mobile and the Precision-IQ field application.
"At Trimble, our vision is to help farmers work more efficiently through data-driven farming practices and decision support tools," Trimble Agriculture vice president of product management Dave Britton said.
"Enabling farmers to complete workflows that involve solutions from multiple technology providers is critical, especially in cases where third-party applications address unique regional farming practices. With this in mind, we created the Trimble Agriculture Cloud and an expanded, flexible API to establish a place where integrators could easily connect and share data, regardless of brand."
API capabilities include farm setup, task records and recommendations, materials, vehicle setup, work orders, harvest and crop zones activities. Through the combination of software and hardware, Trimble enables integrators to create value for farmers and their partners, such as agronomists, by facilitating workflows that leverage connectivity to the machine in the field.
With the recent update of the Trimble Agriculture Cloud, the most common API workflows available to third-party integrators address the majority of applications on the farm, including:
Trimble currently has more than 72.8 million hectares under its Trimble Agriculture Cloud on the connected platform, along with many partner integrators ranging from enterprise farmers, customer software applications and local and regional dealers. Precision Farming chief operating officer Chloe Walker said syncing data to the Trimble Agriculture Cloud allowed for easy sending of prescription files to Trimble displays.
