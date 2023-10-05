Two companies with innovative seeding solutions - one from Western Australia and the other based in South Australia - were the big winners in the Yorke Peninsula Field Days site awards.
With hundreds of sites to judge, featuring the latest farming technology, the awards are hotly contested.
WA-based business Primary Sales Australia won the best new release award for equipment or machinery considered to be the most beneficial to the rural agricultural industry in the open section.
The win was on the back of their Adapt-T Seeding System.
"This year is the first that the system has been on the market but we've been testing it for four years," Primary Sales Australia territory manager Vic/southern NSW region Brian Legg said.
The Adapt-T is a precision ground engaging tool allowing greater control for seed and fertiliser placement.
It gives the flexibility to switch from inline to paired row or single to double-shoot.
The Adapt-T has compatible options to work with liquid systems, granular fertiliser and wetting agent.
It is available for inline dual, single shoot and paired row for Morris Quantum/C2, Bourgault Paralink, PLD and Horsch Sprinter bar.
But Mr Legg said its biggest selling point was an adjustable continuous point, giving minimum point wastage.
"With this system, you're not wasting steel, which is good for the environment," he said.
"There's really nothing else like it on the market.
'We've done most of the testing in Victoria and we've got one farmer over there who's done 40,000 acres and is still on his first one."
The adjustable continuous point allows users to maximise the wear-life of their equipment and reduce overall cost per hectare.
Meanwhile, the best Australian made machine award for tractors and farm machinery considered to be the most beneficial to the future of the rural agricultural industry went to Rootboot's 18m disc seeder.
Inventor and Eudunda farmer Jason Pfitzner introduced Rootboot to the market 10 years ago with a seed-fertiliser-liquid fertiliser boot that could be bolted behind any tyne that used a knife-point to open the soil, and delivered paired seed rows.
Rootboot has previously produced a 12 metre disc seeder but the YP Field Days was the first time the 18m was on display.
Mr Pfitzner said demand for the system was so high he was booked out for the next two season, with demand primarily coming from SA and WA.
New Holland won the award for best site for tractors and farm machinery.
