AgsQuiz: Test your ag knowledge

Make a cuppa, grab your morning tea and take a seat - it's time for the weekly AgsQuiz.
With a mix of general knowledge and current affairs, find out just how much you know about Australian agriculture and what has been happening in the nation this week.
Covering some general knowledge as well as some news from the week just gone, make sure you've brushed up on UK Wool Month, an NFF survey which showed Aussie farmers losing faith in the federal government, and a recent research paper which talks about the beef industry.
