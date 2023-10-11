Farmers in South Australia have waited two years to see the Horsch Leeb 6.280VL sprayer and they made the most of it at the recent Yorke Peninsula Field Days.
The Vater site that hosted the Horsch displays was easily one of the busiest at the field days, with farmers literally lining up to talk to staff about the sprayer.
While the sprayer from German manufacturer Horsch was officially released to the Australian market in late 2021 the cancellation of some agricultural events and field days due to COVID-19 lockdowns impacted the ability for the sprayer to be showcased.
So, the recent YP Field Days were the first time the machine had been shown in SA.
Muddy River imports Horsch tillage, seeding and spraying equipment and national business manager for Horsch spray products Tom Glover said he had an exceptional response at the YP Field Days.
"The feedback I received was that farmers are looking for more and more technology in their equipment, as well as improved visibility," he said.
Mr Glover said the Leeb sprayer delivered well on visibility, with the front mounted cabin giving uninterrupted vision.
"The machine also features automatic washing and automatic rinsing functions," he said. "These were the things farmers were really picking up on."
Mr Glover said while there were four of the sprayers running in Victoria at the moment, this was the first time it was shown in SA. As well as the field days, outside demonstration days were also being held this month at Paskeville and Auburn.
Features of the Leeb 6.280 VL include a 36m boom, 6000 litre tank capacity and 750l rinse tank capacity, with 4-wheel steer coming as standard.
The sprayers also feature 50l induction hopper, hydraulic wheel track spacing from 2.6 to 3.6m and six sensor boom height control.
Hawkeye 2 application system is another feature, with individual on/off nozzle control valves that operate with extreme accuracy and can self-adjust to turn, contours, and headlands to avoid over and under spray.
Other features include 250 millimetre nozzle spacing, 1.6m crop clearance and Tier 3 engine. The sprayer is also compatible with Trimble and John Deere guidance systems.
The German-based Horsch company is one of the world's fastest growing cropping equipment makers and is still run by its farmer founders, the Horsch family. It has been in the Australian market for about 10 years.
Horsch Leeb Application Systems managing director Theodor Leeb said comfort and stability were the driving forces behind the development of the sprayers.
"Utmost clearance and flexible track widths, uncompromising with regard to driving comfort and stability - these were the parameters for the development of the Leeb VL," he said.
Mr Glover said for farmers looking for a larger sprayer, an exciting release was on its way to our shores next year.
"A larger 8000l, 48m machine is expected into Australia in September/October 2024," he said.
Vater Machinery is the dealer for the Horsch sprayer in SA and dealer principal Roger Vater said he was pleased to see the level of genuine farmer interest.
"It was an immense success for us and created a lot of interest," he said.
