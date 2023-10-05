Farm Online
Home/Machinery

Horsch spraying technology on show at Yorke Peninsula Field Days

Paula Thompson
By Paula Thompson
Updated October 5 2023 - 12:05pm, first published 11:25am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Vater Machinery dealer principal Roger Vater, Horsch sprayers national business manager Tom Glover and Vater sales manager Scott Nichols. Picture Paula Thompson
Vater Machinery dealer principal Roger Vater, Horsch sprayers national business manager Tom Glover and Vater sales manager Scott Nichols. Picture Paula Thompson

Farmers in South Australia have waited two years to see the Horsch Leeb 6.280VL sprayer and they made the most of it at the recent Yorke Peninsula Field Days.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Paula Thompson

Paula Thompson

National Machinery and Ag Tech writer

Paula Thompson is ACM's National Machinery and Ag Tech writer. She has been an agricultural journalist for more than 20 years. Prior to her current role, she was a reporter with the Stock Journal, covering livestock markets and the grains industry.

More from Machinery

Get the latest Farmonline news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.