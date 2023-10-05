Challenges are never in short supply for those running cattle in the remote Kimberley Pilbara region in the north west of Australia but right now they are arguably more plentiful than usual.
Growing numbers of livestock remaining on station due to lumpy skin disease challenges in Australia's key live export market, Indonesia, heads up a list that includes the same issues facing beef producers everywhere at the moment - declining cattle prices and the looming El Nino.
Against all that, the cattle game in Western Australia has massive concerns about the Albanese Government's plan to shut down the live sheep trade and whether they'll be next.
Those big issues are shaping what the new chief executive officer of the Kimberley Pilbara Cattlemen's Association, Bron Christensen, wants to get happening.
She says an action plan with governments so that when black swan events occur, like the floods of early 2023 or the suspension of live-ex depots by Indonesia, pastoralists can get to work straight away on responding, recovering and rebuilding is needed.
This will be a high priority for Mrs Christensen, but so too is conveying the value of the live-ex trade to Canberra and throughout metropolitan Australia in a bid to halt what is seen as one of the most destructive government policies to face agriculture.
Mrs Christensen, who has a beef property with her husband Lindsay, Tatiara at Theodore, Central Queensland, has more than 25 years of experience across a wide range of farming industries including beef, cotton, irrigation and rural health.
She most recently served as executive officer with The Leucaena Network, secretariat for the North Australia Beef Research Council, company secretary for Theodore Water and regional manager for Cotton Australia. She has also served on various boards and advisory groups including chair of the National Farmers' Federation Farm Business and Economics committee, a member of AgForce's Ag Business committee and as a director on the Central Queensland Health and Hospital Service.
She says the threat facing agriculture in the form of the live sheep trade phase-out is unprecedented and the harm it will do can not be understated.
KPCA was one of more than 20 farming peak groups to sign a letter to the prime minister calling for the policy to be immediately reversed.
The move was not supported by science but would devastate rural and farming communities and the wider economy, Mrs Christensen said.
"It defies logic that anyone in Australia would want to see an end to Australian sheep being exported when we have the highest animal welfare standards in the world, from the moment they leave the farm gate to processing, but be happy for the trade to occur under far lesser animal welfare standards," she said.
"And for the cattle industry, we are under no illusions that our industry could be next."
Through her work with leucaena and northern beef research, Mrs Christensen says she developed an enormous admiration for cattle producers in remote Australia.
"These people are amazing, they are opportunity getters who think outside the box. It's a dynamic environment to work in and the potential is exciting," she said.
Also part of her plans will be to foster diversification of markets for Kimberley Pilbara beef - to look at what is needed to get weight on cattle and have a viable processing industry.
Mrs Christensen, who will be based in Broome, takes over at KPCA from Mick Sheehy.
