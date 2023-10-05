Research and analysis from CSIRO has provided critical data for the Australian canola industry which has allowed it to win critical European Union accreditation.
The CSIRO report 'Greenhouse gas emissions from the cultivation of canola oilseed in Australia' was used to help demonstrate the Australian canola industry's sustainability credentials which led to the EU's executive arm, the European Commission recognising Australia's low emissions credentials for the second time, ensuring critical market access.
The EU has emerged in recent years as the most important market for Australian canola, with much of its used to make biodiesel to help the EU meet its biofuel targets.
Since the end of the 2018-19 drought Australia has exported volumes in excess of 1.8 million tonnes of canola to the EU annually.
The CSIRO report investigated the whole of life cycle footprint of canola from fertilisers to pesticide use and found it met the European Commission's greenhouse gas (GHG) savings targets for biofuels entering the EU transportation fuel market.
Speaking at a recent international canola conference in Sydney, CSIRO's Maartje Sevenster said the report was critical as it gave EU biofuel producers the certainty that they can source canola from Australia and still meet the GHG savings target.
"This demonstrates that the emissions of Australia's canola industry are well below the default allowing Australian canola growers to maintain access to important EU markets," Dr Sevenster said.
He said this certainty would also help Australian growers with their medium term rotational decisions.
"To secure this ongoing certainty for our growers, we needed to demonstrate once again that canola can be grown at a low enough carbon footprint so that once all processes of shipping and refining are added, the final product can be delivered within the target emissions range.
"From 2 October this year, Australian canola will be used in European biofuels with the updated carbon footprint results."
Australian Oilseeds Federation executive officer Nick Goddard welcomed the news and said it was another boost for Australia's canola industry, now the country's second most valuable grain crop after wheat.
He said it was a valuable recognition of the Australian canola sector's sustainability credentials.
"This shows our canola farmers are leading the way in demonstrating solid environmental standards and social licence to operate," he said.
"Australia remains one of only a few non-European countries that continue to demonstrate low GHG emissions for canola production globally."
