What began as a side-hustle from their shed has turned into a booming business for Bordertown couple Shane and Linda Longbottom of Tatiara Industrial Repairs.
The engineering and fabrication business notched up its 25th anniversary in July and now it has the next generation coming on board.
"When we started both of us were working full-time," Mr Longbottom said.
"Linda was working for the council and I was working full time in maintenance in the abattoirs. I'd just work at night and on the weekends on the business."
While Tatiara Industrial Repairs started off as what Mr Longbottom describes as a "one-man operation with a ute" it wasn't long before demand grew.
"After two years, it got so busy I went full-time with the business," he said.
"It went really well so it wasn't long before I put on an apprentice and then another tradesman."
Demand grew to the point that both Mr and Mrs Longbottom were working full time in the business, along with five staff, all while working from a shed at the back of their house.
"In 2014, we built our purpose-built premises at the Bordertown Industrial Estate," Mr Longbottom said.
"We have extended the site twice since then and we're now employing about 20 people."
Tatiara Industrial Repairs prides itself on creating custom-made solutions to suit client' needs.
While the majority of their work is in the South East of South Australia, the business has travelled across Australia completing jobs.
"We've done quite a bit of work in Victoria, Western Australia, Tasmania and New South Wales and delivered rollers to Queensland," Mr Longbottom said.
The couple are familiar faces to any field day attendees, with their eye-catching yellow stone roller always on display.
They reported particularly strong interest at the recent Yorke Peninsula Field Days.
"It was great to be back at Paskeville, with sales from the first day and great interest from all over the Mid North and Yorke Peninsula," Mr Longbottom said.
With the next generation now coming into the business, the Longbottoms said Tatiara Industrial Repairs would be a family-run operation for a long-time to come.
The Longbottom's children Rohan and Courtney are both working full-time with them, along with their son-in-law Edward Lucas.
"Rohan, Courtney and Edward are taking on much bigger roles in the running and administration of the business, with the view of one day taking over completely," Mr Longbottom said.
The Longbottoms are marking their 25th anniversary with a shed party at their workshop in Bordertown this month.
