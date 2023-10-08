Operation Harvest Assist was created to fill a labour shortage in the agriculture industry in 2021, when thousands of backpackers were locked out of Australia due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and farmers faced bumper crops with no labour for the harvest.
The call went out for labour, service men and women answered it, and the RSL launched what they hope will become and continue to be one of Australia's longest-lasting traditions - veterans supporting agriculture.
Eleven more veterans have joined this year's training program at Longerenong, beginning with orientation and dinner at the Horsham RSL on Monday, September 26.
"We have veterans from Tasmania, Coffs Harbour, Gawler in South Australia, and across the eastern states this year." retired Lieutenant Colonel Gary Spenser said.
"Bringing together our service men and women and our farmers is a good fit.
"Former servicemen and women have a background in discipline, discipliner, leadership. logistics, planning and teamwork, which prepares them for work with the farmers, their machinery and crops."
Service men and women from the three services are involved, and now police are interested in joining the program.
"They have spent up to 20 years in their career , and when it is time to retire, they still want to be involved, and the agriculture industry allows them to work in farms and experience the "country hug," he said.
Applicants stay in the Longerenong College accommodation, and the courses are held there.
Longerenong College business, development and marketing coordinator Grace Wheaton said the program was a boon to the whole region.
"It is great to have this course run at the college, and it is an excellent program that helps integrate people back into the grain industry," she said
Last year, 18 ex-service men and women enrolled in the course and were placed on farms during the harvest. We have already heard of some being asked back to help on the same farm again this year.
"It provides a ready, trustworthy workforce for the farmers and an opportunity for long-term employment in some cases," Mr Spenser said.
Mr Spenser said the program will be extended next year with additional training, rebranding, and greater opportunities.
