Victorian dairy farmers have urged a resolution of the current split in industry representation, following the formation of a new lobby group.
Dairy Farmers Victoria, under the presidency of Mark Billing, Colac, Vic, was launched on September 26.
It is running parallel to the current lobby group, the Victorian Farmers Federation/United Dairyfarmers of Victoria.
The VFF has launched a survey of UDV members, asking their views on the future role of the VFF-UDV and policy and advocacy for Victorian dairy farmers.
Karinjeet Singh-Mahil, Crossley, Vic, said something had to change, as the status quo was not leading to results.
"Hopefully everyone, VFF, UDV, DFV can work together so that the farmer gets better representation," Ms Singh-Mahil said.
"The people involved (in the formation of DFV) are not people who do things rashly or without thought.
"Mark Billing is the type of person who would have tried every possible avenue to make things work."
She said she suspected the decision to set up DFV was taken because everything its backers had tried was not working.
"Dairy farmers need good representation," she said.
"I don't think anyone knows where it's going to end up, whether its going to be a body going alone totally, or one that works with existing groups
"But wherever it ends up it's got to be of benefit to dairy farmers."
Daniel Meade, Garvoc, Vic, said he felt it was a great opportunity for the UDV to renew and re-affirm itself as a strong voice for the Victorian dairy farmer.
He said farmers needed a strong and united UDV to help secure their interests.
"Hopefully the next group of elected UDV leaders can work hard to represent Victorian dairy farmers with a focus on current and future issues and opportunities, in positive collaboration with the VFF, as the state's peak agricultural advocacy body for about 40 years." Mr Meade said.
"The dairy industry needs to be united to be effective in its advocacy efforts - it's very easy for the new Agriculture minister to dismiss any lobbying efforts from dairy.
"If we can't show a united front that is so critical to strong representation, it will be the dairy farmer that loses out in the end."
Sarah O'Brien, Denison, Vic, said the current situation didn't make for good representation.
"It makes it really difficult to build unity, amongst the ranks," Ms O'Brien said.
"I don't know how it will all pan out - there is definitely a line drawn in the sand with the UDV, and it was obviously needed.
"I guess the ball is in the VFF's court to make sure how much dairy plays a part in their long-term strategy and goals."
She hoped that a united front was possible "in some shape or form - we have to look after dairy too".
Ms O'Brien said farmers should get what they needed from the levies they paid.
Wayne Hansford, Yangery, Vic, said having two bodies was "definitely a sign of weakness".
"I'm a member of the UDV - do I have faith in it? No I don't," Mr Hansford said.
He said he had dealings with the UDV recently, but "very little has been done".
"That's why we see what we see now, it's no surprise," he said.
Mr Hansford said the issue should have come to a head during the dairy crisis and the takeover of Murray-Goulburn by Canadian giant Saputo.
"Both organisations have been that far tarnished, most people have lost interest in supporting them - there will be another organisation formed and it will be a fully independent one, a breakaway," he said.
"Nobody wants to join the UDV, they stand for nothing."
Bridget Goulding, Katunga, Vic, said it was a shame it had reached a situation where there were now two bodies, representing dairy farmers.
"I think the lead-up to the situation has not been terribly well handled - I think there has been a severe lack of leadership, the whole way round," she said.
"It has the ability to splinter dairy - some will go from the UDV, which means you have a reduction in funds for the UDV/VFF.
"I don't know how it's going to pan out."
She described the mass resignation of the UDV policy council as being in "particularly bad taste".
Ms Goulding said she'd always paid her levies, but had many friends who had never been UDV members.
"And there are lots that have been, who have left the organisation, over all the dramas over the last decade or two," she said.
'There are a lot of people out there who haven't been paying levies, why would they go and pick that up?"
