Walladin Farming, operated by the van Sliedregt family, recently trialled Vertan and Valkalor to see what extra milk dollars could be gained from their current ration.
Located just outside Toowoomba with a milking herd of 130 in a continuous calving PMR system, the farm supplies market milk to Brisbane.
This generational dairy farm has been with the Van Sliedregt family for more than 50 years and focuses on intensive feeding and efficiency of production/cow for the dollars spent per cow/day on feed to sustain a rolling herd average of greater than 7500 litres.
However, like many others in the industry, the last few years have presented a myriad of challenges, feed costs and availability, and changes in the milk pricing and contract systems.
For John and Heidi van Sliedregt the key to profitability is litres and milk components, with recent hybrid pricing system incentives, maintaining fat and protein percentages is a priority, directly impacting the farm's revenue.
The last few years have seen large fluctuations in feed sourcing and costs. The daily rations composition has significant transformations to what is available including triticale, sorghum, barley, corn, chickpeas, mung beans, whole cottonseed, canola, molasses, forage sorghum, cane tops, cereal and lucerne hay, summer pastures based on kikuyu and Rhodes, strip graze winter oats and rygrass.
The change in feed ingredients, compounded by variable weather conditions and hay quality, necessitated a pursuit to stabilise production, improve milk composition, and optimise feed acceptance among their herd.
To address these challenges, in March 2023, Walladin Farming embarked on a trial of two naturally derived feed ingredients, Vertan and Valkalor, which both aim to slow down and improve rumen digestibility.
Both of these products are proven in Europe but are new to Australia. All the standard vitamins, minerals, buffering etc additives are used but the aim was to see if they could still achieve more.
Vertan works on proteins, and Valkalor works on starches (grains as well as pulses like chickpea and mung bean) with cows receiving 10kg of concentrate per day.
By improving the digestibility of both starch and protein in the rumen the overall bacteria population is improved, which also aids in the overall fibre digestion of hays, silages and pasture.
The cows received 10g of Vertan and 20g of Valkalor per day.
Within four days, there was a subtle change in dung consistency, confirming something was happening with digestion.
After 10 days (advice was 10 to 14 days for rumen function to be modified) milk fat and protein percentages increased by 0.15 per cent and held.
Moreover, the application of Vertan and Valkalor led to an overall increase in milk production.
Cost analysis showed that Vertan and Valkalor provided a 4:1 return on investment.
The products have a distinctive strong sweet smell, which attracts cows. Subsequent changes in ingredients such as sorghum instead of barley, and changes in hay batches did not change intakes.
"We are really happy with the results and will continue to use the products, to extract as much nutritional value as we can from the feed available," Heidi van Sliedregt said.
"We are also looking forward to seeing the results with cows starting to strip graze winter pastures, as the European data suggests extra benefits, particularly of the Vertan, on the digestibility of the protein in ryegrass," she said.
