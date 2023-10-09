Nationals leader David Littleproud has unloaded on the Agriculture Minister, labelling him a "lawyer from the Gold Coast" who had "no interest in agriculture", after a National Farmers Federation (NFF) survey found more than half of farmers had lost faith in the Albanese government.
Agriculture Minister Murray Watt hit back, saying Mr Littleproud had been reduced to personal attacks because he was struggling for relevance and had been "repeatedly rolled at the Cabinet table by his Liberal masters", pointing to failed policies such as the container levy and ag visa.
The survey collected information from 1600 landholders from across the nation and more than half (54.3 per cent) stating the government's policies are harming the industry.
Farmers felt threatened by the live sheep export phase out, an increase in their levies to fund the nation's biosecurity system and more water licence buybacks to complete the Murray-Darling Basin Plan, while uncertainty looms around upcoming changes to environmental and cultural heritage laws.
Mr Littleproud said Labor does not see a long-term pathway to power in regional Australia, meaning agriculture was not a sought after portfolio within Labor governments and instead was "seen as a stepping stone", which left the sector vulnerable to short-sighted decisions.
"[The survey results] are indicative of a legislative lawyer from the Gold Coast with no interest in agriculture," the Nationals leader said.
"This is what happens when the Agriculture Minister is a junior minister in Cabinet, not standing up to the ideology of the Labor machine.
"Unless you've got the courage, conviction and knowledge, it's inevitable the ideology will roll over the minister and the practical reality won't be able to be explained at Cabinet."
However, Senator Watt said it was Mr Littleproud who failed to stand up to his "Liberal masters" during his nine years in government.
"What isn't helpful are these sorts of personal attacks from an opposition spokesperson who struggles for relevance," Senator Watt said.
"Particularly from someone who was known to have dreadful relationships with stakeholders when he was Minister and got repeatedly rolled at the Cabinet table by his Liberal masters.
"Whether that be on the failed ag visa, the failed container levy or the severe damage done to the relationship with our biggest trading partner in China."
Senator Watt stood by his government's agricultural record, but acknowledged there was "certainly more to be done".
"We have made great progress on key issues like biosecurity and trade in the short time we've been in power and that is reflected in the NFF's survey...I look forward to delivering that over the next few years," he said.
Mr Littleproud said although the government made a good show of "playing nice and listening to farmers, their actions speak louder than words".
"Look at what they've done - banning live sheep, water buybacks, a fresh food tax - it's a full on frontal assault on agriculture," he said.
