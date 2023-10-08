Farm Online
Home/Newsletter Feed/Beef Newsletter List

Live sheep trade kicks plenty of goals in animal welfare

Shan Goodwin
By Shan Goodwin
October 9 2023 - 6:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Animal welfare data collected by the federal government shows the live sheep trade has hit record highs across several performance metrics. Picture The Livestock Collective.
Animal welfare data collected by the federal government shows the live sheep trade has hit record highs across several performance metrics. Picture The Livestock Collective.

Australia's live sheep trade continues to reach fresh highs across animal welfare metrics, including mortality rates on ships now being the lowest on record, the latest voyage data shows.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Shan Goodwin

Shan Goodwin

National Agriculture Writer - Beef

Shan Goodwin steers ACM’s national coverage of the beef industry. Shan has worked as a journalist for 30 years, the majority of that with agricultural publications. She spent many years as The Land’s North Coast reporter and has visited beef properties and stations throughout the country and overseas. She treats all breeds equally. Contact 0427686187. E: s.goodwin@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Beef Newsletter List

Get the latest Farmonline news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.