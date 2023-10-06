An international spotlight is being shone on Australian beef as ambassadors from around the world delve into Queensland cattle production from paddock to plate.
These ambassadors are part of the ground-breaking Aussie Beef Mates program, with 25 delegates embarking on this Australian beef journey, making it the largest delegation of this kind.
Organised by Meat & Livestock Australia in strategic, partnership with Trade and Investment Queensland, the Aussie Beef Mates delegation runs from October 3 to October 12.
It is comprised of globally-acclaimed chefs and food professionals representing 15 nations, with the group being treated to a showcase of unique beef production spanning from the Atherton Tablelands, through to Charter Towers and Southeast Queensland.
The group is visiting beef properties, feedlots, state-of-the-art processing facilities and top-tier restaurants.
Additionally, they are engaging in an Australian beef masterclass session where they delve into an array of captivating topics such as Meat Standards Australia program, food safety programs and integrity systems, and a plethora of beef cooking inspiration and product showcase.
MLA Global Business Manager Josh Anderson said Queensland beef was globally celebrated for its exceptional quality and the industry's unwavering commitment to safe and sustainable production.
"Through the Aussie Beef Mates program, international chefs and food experts gain deep insights into Australian beef production, empowering them to share this compelling story within their global networks. This ignites international demand for our premium product," Mr Anderson said.
"There's no better way to embrace the essence of the Australian beef industry than by immersing our Aussie Beef Mates in the company of passionate Queensland producers and seeing firsthand the care and commitment that goes into producing this world-renowned beef."
Throughout the week, the Aussie Beef Mates are sharing ideas on innovative beef uses and network with stakeholders within the supply chain.
Importantly, they are learning from each other as they create beef dishes inspired by regional flavours.
One of the Aussie Beef Mates is Korean chef Shinae Hong, who frequently hosts famous cooking programs, sharing the screen with A-list celebrities.
Ms Hong's connection with Australian beef began in 2016 when she visited Australia while shooting "Wednesday Gourmet", a popular Korean cooking program.
While here, she was impressed by Australia's beef industry and its treatment of livestock.
"Australia's approach to animal welfare really made an impression on me," she said.
"The efforts for ensuring animal welfare, from grazing to slaughter, was a testament to the industry's professionalism and their appreciation for the craft. It was great to see such a commitment to sustainable livestock farming.
"In a world full of health trends, I believe that the healthiest food still comes from nature. Keeping in line with that, Australian beef's commitment to bringing nature into its business through practices like open pasture grazing and healthy feed is what makes Australian Beef really stand out.
"I am delighted to have been selected as an official Australian Beef Mate and look forward to being a part of this year's visiting team as a representative of Korea. Australian Beef has always stood for quality and I'm excited to cook up new ways to share it with more kitchens around the world."
The delegation to Queensland includes Aussie Beef Mates from across the globe including Mainland China, Taiwan, Japan, Korea, Malaysia, Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines, Singapore, Vietnam, United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, the United Kingdom, Mexico, and the United States.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.