Global chefs soak up paddock to plate Aussie beef information

October 6 2023 - 3:00pm
International chefs and food professionals visiting Australian beef operations this week. Picture MLA.
An international spotlight is being shone on Australian beef as ambassadors from around the world delve into Queensland cattle production from paddock to plate.

