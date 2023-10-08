Farm Online
Home/Dairy

Coolagolite fire threatens dairy farm that was devastated during Black Summer

Nadine Morton
By Nadine Morton
October 9 2023 - 9:39am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Almost four years ago the Jessop family faced the flames on their NSW far south coast dairy farm and lost, but this week amid sheer terror, they won.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nadine Morton

Nadine Morton

Senior journalist

Breaking news journalist at the Illawarra Mercury. Email: nadine.morton@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Get the latest Farmonline news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.