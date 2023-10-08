For the first time next financial year, Australia will lose its grip on domestic saturation of dairy products, with New Zealand UHT milk filling the gap.
As dairy operations switch to beef or residential housing, more milk is being produced by fewer farms. However, labour available to milk cows remains at a critical low.
Norco director Heath Cook, Dorrigo, NSW, believes the age-old arrangement of share-farming is a way forward, to offer a new generation of landless producers a bite of the agricultural cherry.
With farmgate prices profitable for liquid milk his nimble team, which includes share-farmers Jesse and Tahnee Tosh, is at long last able to make money.
The property's name - Misery Mountain - belies its mood among those tasked with producing product as this share-farming arrangement suits both parties.
More importantly, this effective arrangement between land-holder and share-farmer is allowing an injection of young blood so that dairy can take today's financial opportunity.
"Communication is the key,"Mr Cook said. "We're both here to make money as this is a commercial farm."
The Tosh family have been milking other people's cows on the fertile Dorrigo Plateau for years. Mrs Tosh grew up that way, with her parents share-farming with the biggest producer of the plateau. But that enterprise has gone to beef through a lack of incentives to stay in the industry - labour being the crux of it.
These days milk is cream as it sells for a dollar a litre at the farm gate on Misery Mountain - named at the time of purchase in 2007 when the industry looked much less rosy.
Now, for the first time since deregulation in 2000, there is a viable industry future.
Trouble is, who is going to milk the cows? Backpackers can fill the void but when they are too busy listening through their earpods to notice a cow kick off her cups and walk away ... well, perhaps there is a better idea.
As dairy farmers grow older there is no next generation to lend them a hand.
Mr Cook's motivation is the dairy industry itself.
"If the customer can't access fresh milk then we may lose them to imported UHT milk," he says. "We can't allow the customer's palate to change."
Mr Cook blames the vacancy of dairy labour on a "stolen generation" of producers, encouraged to exit the industry as viable farm gate prices were screwed down by supermarkets.
"The backbone of the industry is the family farm," he says.
"But for the first time in two decades we have a perfect storm with older producers wanting to retire but no one there to take on the succession. As a result the dairy industry is losing prime land."
At Misery Mountain the young Tosh family, with 14 month-old Jack in tow, finally have skin in the game with a fair deal that sees them owning half the dairy herd and earning half the income from milking.
They currently milk 270 cows to average 20 litres a day per head and record a low cell count, about 160.
"It's about management and not letting cows get covered in mud," says Mr Tosh. "Our components are good as we have a mix of Jersey, Holstein and cross-breds. If I wasn't worried about resale value I would go all crossbreds as they are suited to here.
"We are planning to milk 400 head by early October," he explains and points out calving cows being fed in a yard.
I believe in separation of tasks and we trust each other to do our separate jobs.- Dairy farmer Heath Cook, Dorrigo
"We like to spread our calving. We have four batches a year, six weeks on and seven weeks off which lets us get away, not that we ever do. I learned that trick through running beef."
This ongoing love for livestock would never have materialised without the share-farming option.
"Land here is too expensive," he says.
The last farm the couple shared on prime North Dorrigo red soil recently sold for a near-record price. Misery Mountain is on yellow soil closer to the eastern fall but its 450 hectares are out of reach for a couple with a baby as their primary asset.
Mr Cook invested money earned as a chemical engineer in the mines and ploughed it into dairy, bringing with him fresh outlooks and a certain discipline to achieve outcome.
"I believe in the 80/20 rule," he says, "which means if a person gets it right 80pc of the time, don't worry about the rest. I also believe in separation of tasks and here Jesse and I trust each other to do our separate jobs."
While Mr Tosh manages cows and their milking, including hiring extra hands, Mr Cook looks after the pasture and drives the tractor.
Proof of their work unity shows in a sacrifice paddock now laid bare but covered in manure, after feeding the herd silage and supplements to conserve green pick.
There was no question about outcome, and no one party sabotaged the other to achieve that.
"We'll plant into that and have a great result," said Mr Cook.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.