The dairy farming journey started for Kym Harrison and family with the purchase of a farm in Mt Kilcoy, Queensland, in 2004.
The herd, 126 Holstein and Jersey cows came with the farm, however Ms Harrison was unhappy with their overall health, reproduction and milking performance and knew for the business to be viable, farm practices and the genetics needed to change.
The Australian Red Dairy breed was introduced to the farm starting with a few cows after a visit to a breeder on the Sunshine Coast.
Impressed with how the breed were performing on his dairy under similar conditions with cows grazing pasture in the often hot and humid Queensland weather, Ms Harrison was excited to bring some of those genetics home.
The Aussie Red cows settled in nicely to their pasture-based system and the small amount of grain being fed in the dairy.
The Harrison family are impressed by the breed's fertility, ability to hold body condition, high milk components and low cell count.
An added bonus is the growth of the male calves for the beef market.
Ms Harrison is also particularly impressed by the Aussie Reds for their heat tolerance in Queensland conditions.
"You'll often see them out grazing the pastures while the others are seeking shade," she said.
Ms Harrison and the family have found the Australian Red Dairy Breed organisation to be open-minded and welcoming.
They have found a social group of farmers and enjoy the trips away to catch up with them for the annual general meetings and farm visits around Australia.
The improvements to practices on the Harrison farm always have a labour-saving and return-on-investment focus.
The irrigation system upgrades include recycling the effluent water from the dairy and converting most of the high-pressure travelling systems to low-pressure centre-pivot irrigation.
This provided labour, electricity and water efficiencies.
Technology improvements in the dairy include upgrading the eight-unit swingover herringbone to a 20-unit swingover with automatic cup removers, as well as an energy recovery system for efficient hot water and plate cooler for chilling the milk before it reaches the vat.
A large solar energy system helps power the irrigation, dairy and house to combat rising energy costs, combat greenhouse gas emissions and reduce dependence on fossil fuels.
Activity monitoring collars have been fitted to the herd to track their health, rumination and reproduction.
With all the farm improvements the business had the opportunity to double the herd size and bought an entire Australian Red herd from a farmer who was looking to retire.
For Oakwood Dairy, the Australian Red Dairy Breed ticks all the boxes for the genetic change needed to ensure their business remains sustainable.
Article supplied by Aussie Reds, website www.aussiereds.com.au.
