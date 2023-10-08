Melbourne Royal Show agriculture general manager Darren Keating has applauded all livestock exhibitors as the show comes to an end.
Mr Keating believed there was a positive reaction to the livestock competitions.
"It's a lot of effort - not just the days around the show, they spent a lot of time getting there, getting their animals up and getting themselves ready," he said.
"We particularly appreciate all the schools who participated."
Mr Keating said the competitions and increased space for activities in the show sheds had generated more interest, resulting in "smiles on the families and kids who visited".
"We had great participation across all of our competitions and the feedback from not only the exhibitors but also the public went through the shed bear was really positive," he said.
"One of the things we noted was that the livestock pavilion plays two roles for the Melbourne Royal show.
"One [of those roles] is to be the place for our Blue Ribbon competitions, but also it's a space where the public gets to get in and see farm animals and see how well farmers look after their animals, so it's a really positive thing.
But he also said there were still some challenges to overcome in getting more farmers to the show and reintroducing a dairy competition, which hadn't been run since COVID restrictions were lifted.
"We didn't have a dairy competition at the show this year, but yes, we would love to in the future," he said.
"There are a lot of constraints around dairy farmers getting here at this time of the year, but we would love to have it back.
"What we did do was make sure we had dairy cattle and the industry present right across the show to ensure that we showcased this important part of Victorian agriculture."
Mr Keating was optimistic that further discussions with the industry to see how there can be continued presence of dairy at the Royal show.
"I know that the cost of production for all farmers is a challenge, and in particular there is a labour component for dairy farms, with them needing to be there every morning and make sure those cattle are milked and whether it's them or finding a staff to do it," he said.
"Whether its finding the staff to do it or the costs of travelling to a show or anything that get you away from farm, we know it is significant."
At their launch Royal show organisers vowed to have more increased farming engagement with the community, with a 20 per cent increase in space devoted to agriculture.
