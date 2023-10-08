A scientific breakthrough could see urea fertiliser manufactured in a far more environmentally friendly manner.
The Queensland University of Technology research could have far-reaching implications if it can allow fertiliser manufacturers to lower their emissions footprint.
Under the push to net zero Australian farmers are being told to factor in the whole of life cycle for fertiliser, including the manufacturing process, when calculating emissions.
Given the energy-intensive process currently required to produce urea there can be a significant carbon burden on the product before it is even spread out on the paddock.
A move to a greener method of manufacturing would dramatically reduce the carbon impost and make it easier for growers to apply good rates of nitrogen fertiliser without busting their carbon budgets.
The QUT work saw researchers figure out a way to produce the nitrogen fertiliser at room temperature, taking away the need to utilise both high temperatures and high pressure to create the product, creating a big carbon footprint.
Junxian Liu, first author on the study, together with fellow researchers Yuantong Gu and Liangzhi Kou, from QUT's school of mechanical, medical and process engineering, said the new method was based on a chemical reaction.
Dr Liu said the team proposed a new solution for synthesizing urea using a chemical reaction between nitrogen and carbon monoxide with a graphene-based catalyst under room temperature and atmospheric pressure conditions.
"This approach significantly reduces energy inputs compared to traditional methods, making it a promising advancement in urea production," she said.
"While this work is in the theoretical stage, we have identified a promising catalyst for sustainable, energy efficient urea synthesis.
"We are now collaborating with other research groups to move towards practical application of this new technology."
Urea electrosynthesis under mild conditions has emerged as a promising alternative strategy to replace the harsh industrial HaberBosch process currently in favour.
However up until now it has been limited by sluggish carbon / nitrogen (CN) coupling.
The QUT work throws up the idea of a novel mechanism based on the synergistic effect of NN bond cleavage and CN coupling which, if successful, would create a highly energy efficient means of manufacturing urea.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.