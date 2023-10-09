Farm Online
Home/News

After more than 100 years, the Wegner family has sold their southern Flinders Ranges farm for $3.9m

Chris McLennan
By Chris McLennan
October 9 2023 - 4:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
FarmBuy Real Estate
Lush pastures this season on the Wegner farm in the southern Flinders Ranges which is heading to auction. Pictures from Ray White Rural
Lush pastures this season on the Wegner farm in the southern Flinders Ranges which is heading to auction. Pictures from Ray White Rural

After more than a century of ownership, the Wegner family have farewelled their mixed farm in the southern Flinders Ranges in South Australia for $3.9 million.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Chris McLennan

Chris McLennan

National Rural Property Writer

ACM national rural property writer based in Bacchus Marsh, Victoria. Career journalist. Multi award winner.

Get the latest Farmonline news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.