Australia joins force with Uruguay on beef, sheep

Updated October 9 2023 - 1:14pm, first published 10:00am
Meat & Livestock Australia and the National Meat Institute of Uruguay have signed a memorandum of understanding signalling their shared commitment to collaboration and knowledge transfer on a range of pre-competitive challenges facing their beef and sheepmeat sectors.

