Australia joins force with Uruguay on beef, sheep

Meat & Livestock Australia and the National Meat Institute of Uruguay have signed a memorandum of understanding signalling their shared commitment to collaboration and knowledge transfer on a range of pre-competitive challenges facing their beef and sheepmeat sectors.
The MOU, signed by MLA chair Alan Beckett and INAC strategy manager Pablo Caputi, provides a formal platform for Australia and Uruguay to work together to tackle a range of shared challenges including red meat sustainability, animal health, welfare and biosecurity and trade and market access.
Speaking from the Anuga trade fair in Cologne, Germany, Mr Beckett explained the partnership.
"The Australian and Uruguayan red meat sectors have long been trusted partners and the MOU will build on and formalise the long-standing relationship," Mr Beckett said.
"Despite our geographic distance, we share many similarities, from our broadscale, grassfed production systems to our commitment to innovation and improvement, and our specialisation in meeting the needs of our varied international customers.
"We're trusted producers of high-quality beef and sheepmeat, exporting over 70 per cent of our production to over 100 global markets (Uruguay exports close to 80pc).
"The MOU is a formal opportunity for our companies to collaborate over the next three years and will include initiatives such as sustainability R&D field sites, calibration of knowledge and information sharing between personnel.
"We look forward to scoping activities and finalising a formal workplan in the coming months."
The MOU was signed in the presence of Minister Fernando Mattos, Uruguayan Minister for Livestock, Agriculture and Fisheries.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.