Sea temperatures could moderate El Nino

The last time an El Nino and positive IOD occurred at the same time was 2019, which was an extremely dry year across much of eastern Australia. 2019 had the added complication of a sudden stratospheric warming event in spring that contributed to a more dominant westerly pattern than usual which amplified the impacts of the positive IOD and El Nino. This isn't present for 2023 so while broadly drier patterns are expected, conditions are not expected to be as dry as 2019.