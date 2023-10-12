Farm Online
El Nino-induced dry not expected to be as bad as 2019

By Don White, Weatherwatch
October 13 2023 - 10:00am
Sea temperatures could moderate El Nino
In recent months, this column has noted that sea surface temperatures in the western tropical Pacific Ocean are uncharacteristically warm for an El Nino, which has likely contributed to a slight moderation of the current El Nino pattern and the reason behind the Bureau of Meteorology's reluctance to declare an El Nino earlier.

