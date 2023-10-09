The potential for growth is "immense" for the fast emerging Australian pomegranate industry, according to selling agents for one of the country's biggest orchards.
The 100 hectare (272 acre) pomegranate enterprise in the Goulburn Valley was established in 2008 and is now on the market for around $7 million-$8 million.
Once a firm favourite of farming pioneers who often included the hardy shrub in their home gardens, the pomegranate has found new popularity in cooking and fresh food like salads and juices.
The Mooroopna North farm has been offered by the pioneers of Australia's pomegranate industry, Australian Pomegranate Growers.
The orchard for sale produces 1100 tonnes of fruit annually and is close to Pomlife, a major pomegranate manufacturing plant owned by Shepparton-based SPC.
Agents from CBRE say the orchard has five high-yielding varieties, modern irrigation infrastructure and existing supply contracts domestically and for export markets via SPC.
CBRE Agribusiness's Matt Childs, John Harrison and James Auty are managing the sale via an expression of interest campaign closing November 15.
"With the emerging Australian pomegranate industry showing promising upside, the potential for growth is immense," Mr Childs said.
"The Goulburn Valley region provides consistent irrigation, enabling farmers to cultivate the finest fruits, vegetables and grains even in unpredictable climates.
"Pears, peaches, plums and pomegranates all reach their pinnacle of flavour and quality in this region, alongside dairy, nut and vegetable products."
Australian Pomegranate Growers chief executive Gal Shapir said: "Pomegranates stand as one of nature's exquisite gems, with health advantages that reach far beyond their role as mere salad adornments, we are proud to have helped introduce Australia to this superfruit."
"The opportunity for pomegranate growth in Australia is boundless, with long-term strategies in place to ensure the superfruit prosperous future.
"This is a fantastic opportunity for a horticulturist to diversify by owning the dominant pomegranate enterprise in the country," she said.
For more information contact CBRE's Matt Childs on 0418 512494, John Harrison on 0404 335267 and James Auty on 0407 053367.
