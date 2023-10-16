A tractor that won the best of specialised category in the Tractor of the Year 2023 awards in Italy last year was on show at AgQuip.
The coveted title is awarded by a jury of independent journalists specialising in agricultural mechanisation.
New Holland product segment manager Ben Mitchell said the T4.120F was ideal for vineyards and other horticultural operations.
"It's suited to this specialist market due to its dimensions," he said.
"It has a 2.9m radius turning circle, which is critical in the market for end of row turning."
The narrow row tractor also features flat floor, new technology Pneutrac tyres and 120 horsepower.
Mr Mitchell said the tractor also featured a low mounted bonnet for improved visibility. He said the tractor also met stage five emissions standards, in line with New Holland's sustainability push.
Quietness in the cab was another important feature said Mr Mitchell, with levels reduced to only 72 decibels.
