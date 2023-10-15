Larwoods Ag Services hosted a special delegation of Canadians at their site at the recent Yorke Peninsula Field Days.
Leading the group was Saskatchewan Trade & Export Partnership (STEP) vice president of trade development Jeff Cooper.
Mr Cooper said he received a warm welcome from Australian farmers at the event.
"We've comer over to introduce some Canadian companies to the Australian market, to undertake research on what Australian farmers think of our products and create connections," he said.
One company that needed no introduction to the Australian market was Duck Foot Parts.
"I created Duck Foot Parts on my own farm in Saskatchewan and I've been selling it into Australia since 2017," founder and president Steve Kastning said.
The Duck Foot slips onto a header's existing tynes and provides uniform crop flow, minimising grain losses.
"When I was offered the opportunity to come over to Australia and undertake more market research, I jumped at the opportunity," Mr Kastning said.
Another visitor was Agrimatics' Jasmine Brodziak, who was also from Saskatchawen.
Her company produces Libra Cart, which automatically detects and records every grain unload without additional sensors, providing accurate, real-time harvest data on tablet or smartphone.
Another Canadian attendee was the Government of Canada's High Commission of Canada counsellor Xuguang Huang.
