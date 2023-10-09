Farm Online
Home/Beef

Plant-based egg whites on show at Anuga amid red meat and dairy

Shan Goodwin
By Shan Goodwin
October 9 2023 - 1:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Schoutens No Egg White product in cubes. It is a plant-based alternative to chicken egg whites. Picture supplied.
Schoutens No Egg White product in cubes. It is a plant-based alternative to chicken egg whites. Picture supplied.

Big numbers of beef and sheep processing people from Australia are in Germany at the moment for the famous Anuga trade fair, the premier global fair for the red meat industry.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Shan Goodwin

Shan Goodwin

National Agriculture Writer - Beef

Shan Goodwin steers ACM’s national coverage of the beef industry. Shan has worked as a journalist for 30 years, the majority of that with agricultural publications. She spent many years as The Land’s North Coast reporter and has visited beef properties and stations throughout the country and overseas. She treats all breeds equally. Contact 0427686187. E: s.goodwin@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Get the latest Farmonline news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.