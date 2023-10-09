Big numbers of beef and sheep processing people from Australia are in Germany at the moment for the famous Anuga trade fair, the premier global fair for the red meat industry.
It seems the plant-based exhibitors are making themselves known at the event, being held in Colonge.
One product, an alternative to egg whites from big producer of vegetable products Schouten Europe, has collected innovation awards and its makers are marketing it strongly not only on animal welfare and sustainability grounds, but with talk of diseases like Avian flu and the cost of eggs going up.
The product, made from sunflower oil and soy protein and a far few other thickeners, flavours and additives, is promoted for use in spreads, meal salads, wraps and sandwiches and has a shelf life of at least three months.
Schouten says that although the egg industry had made progress in reducing water consumption and greenhouse gas emissions, egg production remained an intensive process compared to plant production.
In addition, several leading animal welfare organisations express concerns about the welfare of chickens in production facilities, the company says.
As well, its says: "diseases such as avian influenza and salmonella infections can spread rapidly within poultry flocks, leading to bird sickness and mortality. This can reduce egg production and affect egg quality."
Food technologist and South Australia Country Women's Association member Belinda Hanson-Kenny said alternatives to animal protein products had a place and cooking experts were always keen to try new innovations.
Aquafaba, the water in which chickpeas or other pulses have been cooked, was routinely used in Australia as a substitute for egg whites when catering to vegans, she said.
"Done right, it makes a decent meringue," Ms Hanson-Kenny said.
"However, it's only cost effective if you have a use for the chickpeas in other recipes and it's not superior. Egg white is a very good protein that is hard to replicate, both nutritionally and for its qualities in cooking.
"In general, cooks have found plant-based alternatives to animal products are not competitive but they do provide the ability to make popular items suitable for vegan diets.
"It has to be remembered there are not natural alternatives to animal proteins - all have to be manufactured. It's good advice to look carefully into what ingredients are actually in these products."
Across plant-based, insects and laboratory-cultured, there are dozens of new food innovations in the alternative animal protein space on show at Anugu.
Consultant Steve Martyn said representatives of most of the major red meat processors in Australia and many of the non-packer exporters were at the event.
Representatives from major red meat processors in South America, the US, Canada, India and Europe were also displaying their latest product ranges, he said.
"As a reflection of the size of the event, the meat and sausage section alone currently has more than 600 exhibitors," Mr Martyn said.
"The plant-based operators at Anuga are seeking to reinvigorate the entire range of vegetable-based meat substitutes given the disappointing performance of this sector over the last 18 months."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.