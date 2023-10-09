Farm Online
Home/Dairy

Future uncertain for south-west Victorian dairy farmers

Ben Silvester
By Ben Silvester
October 10 2023 - 10:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Many south-west Victorian dairy farmers have notched record profits in 2023, but face a tightrope walk as potential price and climate challenges loom on the horizon.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ben Silvester

Ben Silvester

Journalist

Reporter covering politics, environment and health

Get the latest Farmonline news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.