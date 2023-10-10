Too many near-misses and farm horror stories have inspired an Australian-made calf-catching prototype to help keep farmers safe during calving season.
Branxholm Fabrications co-owner Joanne McGrath, Branxholm, Tas, said one of her employees, John Davis, was inspired to create the prototype after growing up on a farm and being very aware of the dangers during calving.
The attachment latches on to any vehicle either side-by-side or behind, with gates allowing farmers to catch calves without leaving their vehicle, and avoiding close contact with cattle.
But the invention is still in its early stages.
While it's available on the market, and there were international competitors, Ms McGrath and her team are ironing out costs and labour restraints.
She said there were now 10 designs between Tasmania and the mainland, with main differences to its international competitors including welded parts and all-inclusive attachments.
"It's an idea that he saw somewhere before he could design and develop one," she said.
"For us, it's for safety, cows can be so unpredictable during calving season."
She said she saw the machine's importance after having a close call with a cow during her time as a dairy farmer.
"When my kids were little, I was actually rammed by a cow," she said.
"[It was] during calving season [when] we would go into the paddock and collect the calves.
"She was actually the friendliest cow.
"When we weren't in calving season you would be able to go up and cuddle her and pet her.
"She just rammed me from behind and pushed me against my son.
"I ended up in hospital for a night under observation but had no injuries."
Mr Davis said the prototype took a lot of "trial and error", finding weak points and working on the device until he felt satisfied.
He said the machine was inspired by his dad, who was a farmer in the region and needed further precautions with his herd.
"My dad got sick of getting chased by cows, he doesn't have a lot of mad cows but he has a couple and he was getting older," he said.
"He didn't get injured, but it was the near-misses.
"It's all about safety for the workers these days."
She and husband Shane McGrath bought Branxholm Fabrications in 2021.
Want to read more stories like this?
Sign up below (select Dairy News) to receive our e-newsletter delivered fresh to your email inbox twice a week.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.