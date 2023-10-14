Farm Online
Morris air drill in larger 24m size draws attention

October 14 2023 - 3:00pm
Duncan Murdoch and Eliot Jones, from national Morris distributor, McIntosh Distribution, with the new, larger 24-metre Morris Quantum air drill.
A larger Morris Quantum air drill being added to the line-up has drawn good interest, with sales already strong for the 2024 season.

