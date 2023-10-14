A larger Morris Quantum air drill being added to the line-up has drawn good interest, with sales already strong for the 2024 season.
Morris Quantum air drills in 18-metre and 12m working widths have sold consistently well, and a 21m machine also is available.
But Duncan Murdoch, from national Morris distributor, McIntosh Distribution, expects the new 24m could soon lead sales from the range.
Recent field days across the nation have seen positive reaction to the larger 24m Quantum air drills, both from new potential owners and existing owners of smaller models.
"There were some refinements and improvements from when the Morris Quantum air drills were first released, and growers now realise this work has been successful and they offer superior performance," Mr Murdoch said.
"New owners are trading competitor machines to get into a 24m Quantum and others are upgrading from smaller models or are looking to add a second machine, depending upon current crop potentials, either for next year or the year after."
The 24m Quantum features interlocking, laser-cut tubular frame, as well other characteristics including:
While demand for the new 24m Morris Quantum air drill has been widespread, Mr Murdoch said Western Australia and Victoria had been early hotspots and it was being driven by the cropping gains provided by the machine's Auto-Pack and Auto-Lift technologies.
Supported by the live hydraulics, Auto-Lift allows automatic lowering and lifting of tynes, while Auto-Pack results in correctly closed and packed furrows, providing for an ideal seedbed environment.
While most of the design features of the latest 24m Quantum air drills mirror the smaller models, larger dual wheels are used on the centre frame to carry the weight and are also used at the rear, while the stainless-steel air kits have been further refined as well.
"We have put quite a bit of time and effort into the stainless-steel air kits, looking to maximise the stainless-steel piping and minimise the flexible hose," he said.
