MLA Updates 2023 heads to Bendigo: What's on the agenda

October 10 2023 - 9:00am
MLA's annual Updates event and Annual General Meeting will be held in Bendigo this year.
Meat & Livestock Australia's flagship annual event, MLA Updates 2023, is open for registrations.

