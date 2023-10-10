Farm Online
Home/News

Rural communities missing out on mental health services

DT
By Dakota Tait
October 10 2023 - 12:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Rural, regional and remote areas are lagging behind when it comes to relative need and access to mental health services. Picture supplied.
Rural, regional and remote areas are lagging behind when it comes to relative need and access to mental health services. Picture supplied.

Rural, regional and remote communities are facing severe gaps in access to mental health services, despite higher levels of illness and psychological distress, according to new data.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
DT

Dakota Tait

Agricultural Digital Journalist

Get the latest Farmonline news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.