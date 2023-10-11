Two choice farms have hit the spring sales market in the west of the state.
Selkirk Rises at Derrinallum is the result of farm consolidation into a 821 hectare (2028 acres) grazing powerhouse in high rainfall country.
Further west, Simstone at Condah enjoys even higher average rainfall with the bonus of irrigation to fuel a successful family operated dairy farm across 253ha (628 acres).
Both properties have been listed by Charles Stewart Real Estate.
Agents say Selkirk Rises has been cleverly consolidated and upgraded into a large, affordably priced grazing block for ease of management and water security.
Situated 16km north of Derrinallum and 55km from Mortlake in 600mm rainfall country, the property is central to major cities, livestock selling centres and abattoirs.
The large property is said to be best suited for livestock breeding and fattening purposes, particularly sheep but does run cattle.
Currently about 10 per cent of the property (100ha) is dedicated to canola grown in raised beds.
Livestock handling facilities include a newly extended four-stand raised board woolshed complete with new 'Norton' steel sheepyards with a 1500 head holding capacity.
There is a second set of new Stockpro steel sheep yards strategically situated on the laneway system.
Other improvements include steel cattleyards, machinery shed and bungalow.
The property has been recently refenced with laneway system throughout linking its 19 paddocks, all of which feature reticulated stock water to multipurpose concrete troughs, double watered with dams in most paddocks.
Selkirk Rises is in strong phalaris and sub clover country with black loam flats rising onto volcanic rises.
Expressions of interest close on October 30 if not sold prior.
For more information contact Nick Adamson 0418 571589, Michael Stewart 0418 520467 and Will Lord on 0434 239772.
The Simstone dairy farm is located in a 750mm rainfall district with pivot irrigation as well.
Located 23km from Heywood, the property sale includes a large five-bedroom family home.
The dairy is a fully equipped 27-aside herringbone setup with stall gates, 12,000L vat, automatic feed system with 100 tonne on farm grain storage and 500 cow yard.
Other improvements include large five bay (30m x 10m) machinery shed plus calf shed (100 head).
A 90-acre TL pivot has a 181 megalitre licence, with further expansion opportunities.
Stock water is pressurised throughout 60 paddocks.
Agents say the cornerstone of Simstone is its ability to grow ryegrass over responsive, versatile soil types.
Tracks, fencing and on farm gravel supply all add to Simstone's many features.
Expressions of interest also close on October 30.
Contact Nick Adamson on 0418 571589 for more information.
