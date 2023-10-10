A collection of six mighty properties in Western Australia's Kimberley is being offered for sale across almost three million hectares, or 30,000 square kilometres.
The Kimberley Cattle Portfolio runs up to 50,000 breeders across mostly leased land the size of Belgium.
The portfolio is being offloaded by the mega-rich Hong Kong-based Hui family which is known to have been hard hit by the property downturn in China through its Shimao Group.
No suggested price range has been offered for the sale.
The Hui family through its Archstone group bought Bulka, Yougawalla and Margaret River stations in 2017 from media marketer Harold Mitchell along with large cattle herds.
Beefood Park, Moola Bulla, Mt Amhurst and Shamrock stations were added later.
Billionaire Hui Wing Mau is known to share Australian and Chinese citizenship.
The Hui family also have a controlling share of Bindaree Beef in northern NSW which is Australia's fourth largest beef processor but is not part of this property sale.
The McDonald family's Bindaree Beef Group operates the Inverell abattoir in North West NSW and North Star's "Myola" feedlot.
Ex-Tropical Cyclone Ellie devastated areas of the Kimberley, including infrastructure on cattle stations early this year.
The sale of the massive property aggregation is being run by LAWD.
The sale encompasses more than 2.9 million hectares over six pastoral leases (1,828,692ha) and six sub-leases (924,325ha), as well as an agistment agreement over 153,475ha.
The entire land parcel is within a 350km radius with land types ranging from red Spinifex to black soil grasslands and river frontage.
Agents say the sale offers a rare combination of large-scale breeding capacity and irrigated finishing, is expected to draw domestic and international enquiry.
Portfolio general manager, Haydn Sale, said the close geographic proximity of the properties delivered marked management efficiency, supported by execution of an extensive development program.
"This business was essentially built around putting together an aggregation of properties that were close enough to work together to create key efficiencies, with potential to develop in a way that would escalate production," Mr Sale said.
"Over the past seven years we have put in place strategic watering points, fencing, yard, road and accommodation infrastructure to increase carrying capacity and create an entity that does not require management on every property, but can be run from a centralised management group, with teams deployed as needed.
"There is, however, still scope to further grow efficiencies and water development - and again increase the number of stock that can be run across the aggregation."
Water is in abundance throughout the properties, with frontage to the Margaret River, Mary River, Louisa River and Christmas Creek, in addition to extensive underground water resources.
Approximately 210ha have been developed to centre pivot irrigation with approval for an additional 294ha, underpinned by a 9500 megalitre irrigation licence on Shamrock Station from the Broome Sandstone aquifer.
"This is currently used to produce Rhodes Grass hay to supply fodder to the broader property group," Mr Sale said.
There has also been substantial investment in irrigation across some of the properties.
It began with the growing of a 42-hectare inaugural sorghum hay crop at Shamrock station last year under pivot sprays.
The station received the all clear to operate 12 centre-pivot irrigation systems, each on 42ha.
A licence to extract underground water from the Broome Sandstone Aquifer was also issued to Argyle Cattle Company, as part of the project.
"The aggregation is unique in that it is a pastoral operation that can breed weaner and feeder cattle but has the option, with further investment, to go to a feedyard production model as well," Mr Sale said.
"The beauty is everywhere we go we can find good water. This, combined with the reliability of the Kimberley region wet season, has allowed us to carry a significant number of cattle."
LAWD senior director Danny Thomas said the Kimberley Cattle Portfolio was unique in its scale and ability to service a diversity of livestock markets.
"This aggregation is special in that you can breed, background and finish, and the owners have done an excellent job in putting together a significant landholding that can be run as a single entity, including irrigated land to finish stock," Mr Thomas said.
"It is very rare to find a property in the region at this scale that can so easily pivot between live export to the north and the southern markets."
Expressions of Interest close on November 9.
For more information contact Danny Thomas 0439 349977 or Simon Wilkinson 0456 758341.
