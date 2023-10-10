Australian farmers are seeking mental health support at almost twice the rate they were seeking assistance last year, according to Rural Aid.
In the past two months, Rural Aid counsellors have conducted 277 counselling sessions, a 95 per cent increase compared to the same period last year.
At present, the counselling helpline is fielding an average of 13 calls each day from primary producers.
Manager of mental health and wellbeing Myf Pitcher said the range of topics that farmers are worried about has also recently widened.
"This time last year, our farmers were primarily coming to us with concerns about flooding and stress," Mr Pitcher said.
"At the moment, farmers are worried about bushfires, dry conditions, water scarcity, fodder, varroa mite and poor stock prices.
"Our farmers have moved from states of stress to states of desperation."
East Gippsland counsellor and community representative Darren Devlin said farmers can easily be overwhelmed by the myriad of decisions they encounter after a disaster.
"Most of the people I've spoken to never really got over one disaster before it rolled into the next," Mr Devlin said.
"It becomes very hard to reach out; you're doubting yourself. My suggestion is reach out sooner rather than later."
With World Mental Health Day on October 10, farmers are being encouraged to reach out to Rural Aid for a helping hand with their mental health.
Counsellors catch up with their farmers where they're most comfortable, whether it's on farm, in town, or over the phone.
Rural Aid's counselling intake line can be contacted on 1300 175 594.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.