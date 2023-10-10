Farm Online
Australian farmers turning to counselling almost twice as much

October 10 2023 - 4:00pm
Rural Aid counsellor Darren Devlin said farmers can easily get overwhelmed. Picture supplied.
Australian farmers are seeking mental health support at almost twice the rate they were seeking assistance last year, according to Rural Aid.

