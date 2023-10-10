The extent of the fall in global wheat prices in the past few weeks has come into question with solid sales of Australian old-crop wheat into south-east Asia recently indicating the market does not find Australian product too expensive.
This is in spite of a strong basis level in excess of $100 a tonne above the US wheat futures price.
There have been a number of factors supportive of wheat prices emerge in the past week, including Russian bombing of Ukrainian grain export facilities in Crimea.
While this has not had the impact previous attacks have had on markets, with only modest gains on both Chicago and Paris wheat futures, it highlights the ongoing volatility in the region.
And the war is not the only factor influencing potential Black Sea grain exports into 2024.
Ukraine and Russia enjoyed big harvests this year but conditions in their autumn, the sowing period for the 2024 winter crop, have been too dry.
Russia is currently the dominant player on the world wheat export market and there is talk that it could look to impose its will on the sector by limiting supplies.
This would have a two-fold impact, taking off the pressure off local flour prices which are pushing inflation up and also create a higher world price, creating more valuable income for the nation as it continues its war with Ukraine.
Lloyd George, principal at grain analysts AgScientia, said wheat consumers were conscious world stocks, outside of Russia, were relatively tight.
"We've seen buyers from south-east Asia have a little look at Russian wheat but they have been more than happy to buy up old crop Australian grain, which is why our shipping stem has been so busy into the second half of the year," he said.
"This would indicate they are taking a look at the incoming supplies and feel they would be happy to take ownership of grain, as they don't think it will be getting much cheaper."
"Supplies out of Australia look like being adequate but nowhere near the levels we've seen during the three La Nina seasons, while into those south-east Asian markets Russia has never really had a big footprint, with concerns about the quality along with the issues with the supply chain, so you'd expect there to be good demand for Australian product as harvest gets underway."
"This in turn is likely to mean that in spite of a nominally high basis our prices are not likely to come under significant downside pressure."
New crop wheat prices for APW quality in Australia range from around $360/t to $410/t, with prices cheapest in the south-east.
