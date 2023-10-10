There was a continued decline in Australian tractor sales for September, with 1000 units being sold in the month compared to 1500 units at the same time last year.
This is according to the latest Tractor & Machinery Association of Australia (TMA) report.
TMA executive director Gary Northover said seasonal conditions were a driving force behind the decline.
"In 2023, we've clearly been going through a lot of change - from a largely wet environment to a very dry one," he said.
"How long El Nino is going to last and what's going to happen with interest rates are the questions being asked at the moment, but we do think 2024 is going to be a bit tough for the industry."
Mr Northover said the industry had come off two years of sales that were 50 per cent ahead of what is normally considered a good year of 12,000 tractor sales.
"This year's forecast presently has us at this number for the year however the trend line is indicating further falls to come in 2024," he said.
All states experienced significant drops in September, with the biggest in Queensland, down 46pc against the same month last year, to be 21pc behind year-to-date (YTD). NSW had the next biggest monthly fall, down 43pc, to be 24pc off YTD.
South Australia recorded a 40pc decline and now sits 16pc behind YTD, while Victoria was off 29pc and is now 28pc behind YTD.
Sales in Western Australia had a drop of 28pc and remains 22pc behind YTD, Tasmania was off 2pc for the month and 22pc down YTD, with sales in the NT finishing 100pc up but remaining 13pc down YTD.
Falls were experienced in all machine categories, with the small under 40 horsepower (30kw) category down by 32pc for the month and 22pc behind YTD. The 40 to 100hp (30-75kw) range was also down 46pc and is 24pc behind YTD, the 100 to 200hp (75-150kw) category was down by 36pc and remains 26pc behind YTD and the 200hp (150kw)-plus range slipped, down 29pc and remaining 17pc behind YTD.
Sales of combine harvesters experienced a lift with around 500 units delivered in the year so far, which is 22pc up on the same time last year. Baler sales are 13pc ahead on a YTD basis and sales of out-front mowers remain in line with the same time last year.
The TMA Dealer Business Sentiment Survey was conducted in August with around 100 dealers contributing. The results show an expectation for reduced trading in the period ahead but workforce expansion remains likely, particularly for Victoria, SA and WA.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.