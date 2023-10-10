Farm Online
TMA report: tractor sales continue to decline in all states

Paula Thompson
Paula Thompson
October 10 2023
Figures from the Tractor and Machinery Association of Australia show a continued decline in tractor sales across Australia.
There was a continued decline in Australian tractor sales for September, with 1000 units being sold in the month compared to 1500 units at the same time last year.

National Machinery and Ag Tech writer

Paula Thompson is ACM's National Machinery and Ag Tech writer. She has been an agricultural journalist for more than 20 years. Prior to her current role, she was a reporter with the Stock Journal, covering livestock markets and the grains industry.

