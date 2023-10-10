Falls were experienced in all machine categories, with the small under 40 horsepower (30kw) category down by 32pc for the month and 22pc behind YTD. The 40 to 100hp (30-75kw) range was also down 46pc and is 24pc behind YTD, the 100 to 200hp (75-150kw) category was down by 36pc and remains 26pc behind YTD and the 200hp (150kw)-plus range slipped, down 29pc and remaining 17pc behind YTD.